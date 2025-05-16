Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 4 cr in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested two persons with mephedrone worth Rs 4 crore in the western suburbs here, an official said on Friday.

Officials of the crime branch's Kurla unit apprehended the accused with 2 kg of contraband near Jogeshwari bus depot on Thursday, the official said.

Following interrogation, the accused, Abdul Karim Nazir Shaikh (44) and Yasin Ali Shaikh (29), were arrested for drug peddling in the area, he said.

He said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, and a probe is underway. PTI DC ARU