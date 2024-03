Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Two persons were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 42 lakh in the northern suburb of Malad, an official said on Monday.

Shabnam Sheikh and Haneef Khan were held from Santosh Nagar in Malad East with 285 grams of mephedrone on Sunday, he said.

A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case was registered and further probe into the peddling network is underway, he added. PTI ZA BNM