Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh in Indore

Indore, Oct 17 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Thursday allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Paras Basod (35) and Rupesh Chaudhary (36) were held from Sarafa police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena said.

"We seized 506 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh from their car. The accused brought the consignment from Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border and wanted to go to Agra via Ujjain and Gwalior for delivery. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case," the DCP said. PTI HWP MAS BNM