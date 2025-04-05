Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 65,000 in Nashik

Nashik, Apr 5 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 65,000 in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell intercepted the accused when they arrived to sell the contraband at Nandur Naka on Friday night, an official said.

He said that 13 gm of MD worth Rs 65,000 was recovered from the duo.

A case has been registered against the accused, Jai Phirke (25) and Ankush Shantaram Chaudhari (24), under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, and further investigations were underway. PTI COR ARU