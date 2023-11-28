Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 65.25 gm of methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Ekta Nagar slum colony in Vashi on Monday afternoon and seized the contraband, an official from the APMC police station said.

The accused, Dileep Rathod (33) and Tahir Ali (26), have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police are probing from where the banned substance was sourced and to whom the accused were planning to sell it, the official said. PTI COR ARU