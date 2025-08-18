Two held with morphine in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) Two suspected peddlers have been arrested and morphine worth Rs one crore seized from them in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The arrests and recovery were made on Sunday evening, as per details shared by Sarma in a post on X.

"Crackdown against drugs continues! During a naka checking, @karbianglongpol nabbed 2 peddlers at NH-29 in Dillai Tiniali," he said.

The chief minister added that one kg of morphine worth Rs one crore was recovered from the peddlers.