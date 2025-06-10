Two held with narcotic substance in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) Two persons were arrested after 350 grams of opium was allegedly recovered from their possession on Tuesday, police said.

Sudhir Singh and Surya Partap Singh, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, were arrested from Talab Tillo area of Jammu, a police spokesman said.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway to trace the source and network behind the illegal drug trade.PTI TAS TAS DV DV