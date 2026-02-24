Two held with opium worth Rs 1 crore in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of opium worth Rs 1 crore in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a premises in Ghot Camp locality in Taloja on Monday and apprehended the accused, both natives of Punjab, an official said.

The duo, Surinder Gurujant Singh alias Kalu (24) and Maninder Gurujant Singh (26), were found in possession of opium worth Rs 1.02 crore, he said.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The accused are also wanted in connection with a case registered by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), he said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain the source of the contraband and the intended distribution network. PTI COR ARU