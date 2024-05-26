Two held with over 300-kg poppy straw in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, May 26 (PTI) Two Haryana residents were arrested allegedly with more than 300 kg of poppy straw in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Dinesh Kumar and Rajinder Sharma, both residents of Haryana's Giraward, were coming from Srinagar in a mini-truck when they were intercepted by police at Jakhani check point along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a police spokesman said.

He said the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 320-kg poppy straw which they were allegedly smuggling to Haryana.

A case under the relevant sections was registered against the arrested inter-state narcotic smugglers and further investigation is on, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK