Two held with pistol in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Two suspected criminals were arrested along with a pistol and two magazines here on Sunday, police said.

Manzoor Hussain and Suraj, both residents of Bari-Brahamana area of Samba, were taken into custody during a joint operation by police and Border Security Force (BSF) in Satwari area this evening, a police spokesperson said.

He said the operation was launched after Satwari police station received reliable inputs about two individuals reportedly roaming in a public area while openly displaying a pistol, causing panic and insecurity among the local population.

In addition to the recovery of a forearm, police party also seized a toy pistol from the nabbed persons who were booked under relevant sections of law, he said, adding further investigation is going on. PTI TAS SKY SKY