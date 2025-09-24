Two held with Rs 14 lakh drug in MP's Agar Malwa

Agar Malwa (MP), Sep 24 (PTI) Police have seized MD drug valued at Rs 14 lakh and arrested two persons in this connection in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, an official said.

Acting on information that a man was standing near a culvert in front of the Barod Municipality with illegal drugs, a team of security personnel apprehended him, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.

After questioning the man, identified as Sunil Sharma, the police also nabbed another person, Sanjay Suryavanshi. The police recovered 140 gm of MD (mephedrone), estimated to be valued at more than Rs 14 lakh, from their possession, the official said.

A case has been registered against both the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added. PTI COR MAS GK