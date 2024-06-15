Two held with sharp edged weapons in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) Two alleged miscreants were arrested along with two sharp edged weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday.

They were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police at Kala Gate Bari Brahmana checkpoint, leading to the recovery of two ‘Tokas’ from their possession, said a police spokesman.

The miscreants identified as Happy Chib and Arun Singh, both residents of Samilpur, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AS AS