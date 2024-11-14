Two held with smack, hashish in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Nov 14 (PTI) In separate incidents, the police arrested two suspected drug smugglers and seized smack worth Rs 80 lakh and hashish amounting to Rs 11 lakh from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

In the first case, the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), a part of the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police, arrested a suspected inter-state drug smuggler from the Patel Nagar area in Dehradun on Wednesday night and recovered 261 gm of smack worth Rs 80 lakh from his possession, Navneet Singh Bhullar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), STF, said.

During interrogation, the accused identified as Talib Khan from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district claimed he prepared the smack himself and was about to sell it to Nazim, a resident of his native village living on the Haridwar bypass road in Dehradun, the officer said.

Khan also revealed that he sold the banned substance to Nazim earlier as well, who supplied it locally.

In the second incident, the police nabbed a man from near the Reetha Sahib Gurdwara in Champawat on Wednesday night and seized 11 kg of hashish worth Rs 11 lakh from his possession, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Ganpati said.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Nehra (22), a resident of Meham in Haryana's Rohtak district, the SP said, adding that his accomplice fled from the spot and a search is on to arrest him. PTI ALM ARI