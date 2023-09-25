Two held with stolen mobile phones, motorcycle worth Rs 3.49 lakh in Latur

Latur, Sep 25 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with 23 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle worth Rs 3.49 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at MIDC police station under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team nabbed Shyam alias Lalya Pawar (22) and Om Gaikwad (18), while they were trying to sell the stolen mobile phones on the Latur-Kalamb road in the city on Sunday.

The police have recovered 23 mobile phones and a motorcycle worth Rs 3.49 lakh from the duo, he added. PTI COR ARU