Two Himachal trains cancelled till Sunday over redevelopment work

Una (HP), Aug 17 (PTI) The Una to Haridwar and Amb-Andaura to Ambala trains have been cancelled till Sunday as the work of laying girders along the lines is being done near Anandpur in Punjab under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, railway officials said on Saturday.

The train running from Daulatpur Chowk to Sabarmati via Amb-Andaura and Una left three hours late on Friday from the scheduled time.

A large number of passengers travelling in Sabarmati Express were seen waiting for three hours at Una station. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK