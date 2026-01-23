Two Himanshu Bhau gang members held after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Two suspected members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were arrested after an encounter with police near the UER-2 flyover here, an official said on Friday.

Vicky alias Mogli and Chander Bhan were intercepted late Thursday night while travelling in a car on the Hirankudna-Dichau village road, they said.

"When the police team attempted to stop the vehicle, Vicky opened fire at the personnel, prompting retaliatory action in which he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg," a senior police officer said.

He was first taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and later referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for further treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Vicky alias Mogli (37), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000 declared by the Haryana Police.

"He is wanted in a double murder case registered at Meham police station and another murder case at Sampla police station in Rohtak district. He is also named in several other criminal cases, including those related to arms offences and assault," the officer said.

Police said Vicky is a close associate of key operatives linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang and was actively evading arrest. His accomplice, Chander Bhan (39), a resident of Rohini in Delhi, was apprehended from the spot and his criminal antecedents are being verified, they said.

A .32 bore pistol and 12 live cartridges were recovered from Vicky, while a country-made firearm with six live cartridges was seized from Chander Bhan. Their car was also taken into custody. Forensic and crime teams examined the scene.