Two Hindu activists held for communal tension in Karnataka's Bagalkote

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Feb 22 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with communal clashes during a Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkote, police said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered following the incident in the Qila Oni area, where stones were allegedly thrown during the procession.

"Based on video footage and photographic evidence, we have arrested two persons in connection with the stone-pelting," a police officer said.

Police said the duo had been booked on charges of attempting to incite violence, obstructing police personnel from discharging their duties and damaging private property.

"The accused have been remanded to judicial custody," the officer added.

The city witnessed communal clashes when stones and slippers were reportedly hurled at a Shivaji Jayanti procession near a mosque at Qila Oni locality on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police said restrictions have been imposed on Pramod Muthalik, chief of Sri Ram Sena, and Hindu activist Puneeth Kerehalli as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any unrest.

Muthalik, who reached Bagalkote, condemned the restrictions imposed on him, saying that those uniting the country are being targeted, while those indulging in anti-national activities and creating rifts in society are being protected.

He said his outfit had organised an event on Monday in which he would participate in at any cost.

"I will participate in the event. Let the police arrest me," he said.