Two history-sheeters arrested in Thane; several chain-snatching cases solved

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in several chain-snatching cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a senior Thane police official said on Saturday.

Ambivali residents Jaffar Yusuf Jaffri alias Chavan (26) and Sandeep Girishchandra Prasad (20), who are part of the infamous 'Irani' gang, have cases against their names in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, Zone V Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam told reporters.

"They were nabbed by a team of Vartak Nagar police station. On March 12, they had snatched the chain of a 56-year-old woman in Yashodhan Nagar and fled on a motorcycle. Teams were formed at the time to arrest the duo. We recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 3.90 lakh, two motorcycles worth Rs 1.20 lakh as well as mobile phones worth Rs 15000," he said.

Vartak Nagar police station senior inspector Rajkumar Wakchoure said seven cases have been solved with their arrests, while the duo has also confessed to involvement in eight other offences. PTI COR BNM