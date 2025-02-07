Two history-sheeters chased down, arrested inside suburban train for shop theft

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Two history sheeters were arrested from a suburban train for alleged involvement in a theft at a shop under JJ Marg police station limits, an official said on Friday.

The two had broken into a shop and stolen a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash last week, the official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on Arif alias Rauf Salimullah Khan alias Kubadya (35) and Firoz Farman Ahmed Sheikh (32), who were difficult to nab since they lived on footpaths and kept moving. However, on a tip off, we managed to track them in the thicket near Reay Road railway station," he said.

"They fled on spotting us and boarded a local train. We chased them down, got into the same train and arrested them. Khan has nine cases against his name, while Sheikh has three cases. Further probe is underway," the JJ Marg police station official said. PTI ZA BNM