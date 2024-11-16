Two history-sheeters externed from Latur city ahead of Maharashtra polls

Latur, Nov 16 (PTI) Police have externed two history-sheeters, allegedly involved in the destruction of property and attacks using weapons, from Maharashtra's Latur city in light of the November 20 state elections, an official said on Saturday.

The police have externed Ganesh Mahadev Mane (22) and Vishwajeet Abhimanyu Devkate (23) from the city limits for a year, the official said.

He said the duo were involved in serious crimes, including creating social unrest, damaging public property, instilling fear among residents, and using deadly weapons.

The action was taken against the accused under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a 23-year-old man for alleged possession of a country-made pistol on Friday, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the local crime branch apprehended Krishna Balaji Kadam, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, Renapur, he said, adding that the accused was booked under the Arms Act. PTI COR ARU