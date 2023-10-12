Two history sheeters gunned down by Avadi police

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) Two persons with a long criminal record who were allegedly involved in the murder of an AIADMK functionary were gunned down by the police on Thursday near suburban Sholavaram.

The two known criminals, Muthu Saravanan and 'Sunday' Satish, attacked a special police team that was taking them to the police station after arresting them in New Delhi, police said. The police team thwarted their alleged attempt to flee near Sholavaram and shot at the two.

Wanted in several offences, the two history sheeters were also reportedly involved in the murder of a 54-year-old AIADMK functionary, Parthiban, who was a former panchayat president, at Padianallur near Red Hills in August.

Suspecting previous enmity to be the motive for the murder, the Avadi police analysed CCTV footage and formed four special teams to trace and nab the culprits.

Accordingly, a team went to the national capital and arrested the two wanted persons on Wednesday and was bringing them to the local police station for further inquiry when the incident happened, a senior police official said. PTI JSP ANE