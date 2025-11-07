Two history-sheeters held for bid to extort money from traders; sharp weapon seized

Nanded, Nov 7 (PTI) Police have apprehended two history-sheeters near Nanded city for allegedly trying to extort money from local people, including local shopkeepers, by threatening them with a sharp weapon, officials said on Friday.

The accused duo, identified as Ranjyotsing alias Bachchusing Satnamsing Bawari (19) and Sayyed Salman alias Bhurya Sayyed Babumiya, was nabbed on Thursday night from Market area in CIDCO.

"While patrolling, police received a tip-off that two habitual offenders were threatening shopkeepers and farmers with a dagger and demanding money. A team of the investigators immediately launched an operation and caught the duo," an official said.

During their search, the police seized a sharp weapon from Bawari's possession, he said.

A case was registered against them under the Arms Act at the Nanded Rural police station.

During the investigation, it came to light that Bawari has multiple cases registered against him, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and illegal possession of weapons, the police said. PTI COR NP