Two history-sheeters held for theft

Palghar, Nov 4 (PTI) Two history-sheeters were arrested at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuable items of a man, police said on Saturday.

The arrested duo has several criminal cases registered against them in Thane, Mumbai and Palghar districts, they said.

The man lodged a complaint against the duo, accusing them of stealing his gold ornaments after striking a conversation with him in September 2023, an official of the Mira Bhyandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

Following his complaint, the police examined the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the accused - Vijay Dattaram Tambe (54) and Ajay Ashok Sawant (50), he said.

The police arrested them and found that several cases were registered against them in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

While Tambe is named as accused in 53 different offences in Thane, Mumbai and neighbouring townships, Sawant has 13 offences registered against him., the official said. PTI COR NP