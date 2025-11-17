Two history-sheeters held in Latur; stolen items worth Rs 46 lakh recovered

Latur, Nov 17 (PTI) The arrest of two alleged burglars in Latur on Monday led to the recovery of stolen items worth Rs 46.45 lakh and solving of 15 cases, a police official said on Monday.

Pradeep Vishnu Yashwante (26) of Beed and Shyam Omkar Jamadar (25), resident of Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka, were held from Borol village on a tip off, he said.

"We seized Rs 5.20 lakh cash, two tractors and two motorcycles. Along with an associate identified as Lalu Madhav Kamble (24) of Nilanga, they have stolen five tractors, one pickup van, two Scorpio SUVs, and also broken into four beer bars. We have managed to solve 15 cases involving these persons," the official said. PTI COR BNM