Two history-sheeters held; stolen valuables worth Rs 1.90 lakh seized

Palghar, Dec 11 (PTI) With the arrest of two history-sheeters, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed to have cracked at least three criminal cases, and seized from them stolen items worth over Rs 1.90 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police.

In a press conference held at Vasai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II) Poornima Chougule-Shringi said that a woman had lodged a complaint at the Valiv police station stating that two unidentified persons came on a motorcycle and snatched her mangalsutra (necklace) worth Rs 45,000 under the pretext of asking her an address in Vasai on November 28.

A similar incident was reported from the Manickpur police station, she said.

"The police finally tracked down one of the accused, Kannubhai alias Kanhaya Ramabai Solanki (45) in Gujarat's Himmatnagar, where he was chased on a motorcycle. The second accused, Mohammad Sharif Farid Khan (55), was arrested from Bhandup in Mumbai," Shringi said.

During their interrogation, it came to light that Solanki was involved in seven incidents of crime registered at Khadia, Bayad, Paldi, Himmatnagar, Ghatlodia and Umra police stations in Gujarat, while cases were filed in Bandra and Surat against the second accused, the official said. PTI COR NP