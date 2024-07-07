Two history-sheeters suffer injuries in crude bomb explosion in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 7 (PTI) Two history-sheeters suffered injuries after crude bombs, which they were carrying with them, exploded accidently in nearby Thumba on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at Nehru Junction in Thumba by noon.

According to police, the men, accused in several criminal cases, came to the area with crude bombs to attack those belonging to their rival gang. But, the bombs suddenly exploded in the hands of one of them and local people handed them over to the police later, police said.

Both of them suffered minor injuries, police said, adding that they were identified as Vivek and Akhil.

An interrogation and probe are progressing with regard to the incident, police added. PTI LGK KH