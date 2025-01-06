Two HMPV cases in TN are stable, being monitored: TN Health Dept

Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) The two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) reported in Tamil Nadu were stable and are being monitored, the state health department said on Monday.

Also, there was no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens that have been detected in Tamil Nadu, Additional Chief Secretary to Health & Family Welfare Department Supriya Sahu said in a release here.

The release said two cases of HMPV, one from Chennai and another from Salem, were reported and that their condition was stable. They were being monitored.

Earlier, it was said that both cases were from the city. However, the health department later clarified that while one case was reported from the city, the other was from Salem. These two are the first cases to be reported in the state.

"HMPV is not new. It is an already circulating virus that was first identified in 2001. HMPV infections are self-limiting and resolve with symptomatic care, including adequate hydration and rest," the release said.

The treatment for infection is symptomatic and supportive.

On January 6, the Union Health Ministry held a video conference with all state health officials and clarified that the HMPV virus remained stable and was not a cause for concern to panic.

The prevention of HMPV is similar to any other respiratory infection such as covering your mouth and nose while sneezing/coughing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places and reporting to the health facility, if need arises, the release said.

"The public is reassured that HMPV is typically self-limiting and manageable. There is no need to panic. The Government of Tamil Nadu remains committed and is continuously monitoring the Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) closely," Sahu said. PTI JSP JSP KH