Two-hour relaxation passes off peacefully in Doda, no fresh protests

Doda, Sep 12 (PTI) Authorities allowed a two-hour relaxation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Friday evening, even as an uneasy calm prevailed over the mountainous region following prohibitory restrictions for the fourth consecutive day.

Several people have been detained in Doda after violent clashes between security forces and protesters agitating against the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) earlier this week. The Doda MLA, detained for disturbing public order, was later lodged in Kathua jail.

On Wednesday evening, police held a peace committee meeting chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shridhar Patil to expedite the restoration of peace and normalcy in the region.

Prohibitory orders remained in force in Doda and Bhalessa towns, where mobile internet and Wi-Fi services continued to be suspended as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh on Friday night said that Doda had remained incident-free for the past two days. "We issued directions to open the markets for two hours, from 4 to 6 pm. It passed off peacefully.

"In fact, we personally visited the market and spoke to the dealers to hear their concerns. Most of the issues were related to supply," Singh told reporters.

He said that markets in the subdivision have reopened. "As the situation improves, restrictions will be eased. Safety certificates concerning the security audit of schools will be completed by Sunday. We expect schools to reopen on Monday," he added.

Earlier in the morning, officials said the situation remained calm overnight with no fresh protests. "However, elaborate security measures are in place, with heightened security in sensitive areas," said an official.

Security has been beefed up and patrolling intensified in Doda town in view of Friday prayers, he said.

Deployments were strengthened around Doda town, Bhaderwah, Gandoh and Thathri amid tensions over alleged administrative high-handedness. Concertina wires were installed near government offices to prevent untoward incidents.

Police vehicles patrolled the area, making announcements urging residents to stay indoors in the wake of the imposition of restrictions.

A semblance of normalcy prevailed in Bhaderwah town, with shops and business establishments operating on Friday.

DIG Patil assured people that the situation was almost under control. "We want to tell the people of Chenab valley that the situation is, by and large, under control. Efforts are on to bring back complete normalcy. We are moving towards that," the DIG told reporters on Thursday night.

He said around 40 citizens from Doda city and surrounding areas participated in discussions at the meeting, during which they shared valuable suggestions.

"I want to thank the people of Doda for their cooperation in ensuring peace. We had detained 60-70 people during the incident; several of them have been released on bonds. There are no casualties," he said.

The district saw protests and violent clashes on Monday and Wednesday as protesters tried to defy restrictions, prompting security personnel to resort to baton charges at several places. Several protesters were detained, while some were released later.

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police and a station house officer, were reportedly injured during the clashes.

The chief education officer has ordered the closure of all schools in the district until Sunday. Business establishments will also remain shut in Doda.

Describing Malik as a critic, the district administration said his arrest was based on "provocative speeches and abusive language" on social media, allegedly aimed at disturbing peace.

Meanwhile, Malik's father Shamas Din Malik appealed for his son's release, stating he no longer wished to pursue the matter in the courts. "I want my son back. I met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said he would see what he could do," he said.

He also apologised for the language used by his son and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to facilitate his release.

The AAP accused the central government of targeting the party politically. At a protest in Jammu, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday condemned the arrest, stating the party would continue its struggle "against injustice on the streets in Parliament and if necessary, in the Supreme Court".

On Thursday, a high drama unfolded at the Circuit House in Srinagar as National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was prevented from meeting Singh, who was detained on the premises to prevent him from protesting against Malik's arrest.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday night described the situation in Doda as "deeply disturbing", criticising the administration's handling of the unrest.

This is the first time a sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir has been taken into custody under the stringent law, which allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases. PTI AB KSS KSS