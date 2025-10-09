Two houses damaged after explosive hurled in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 9 (PTI) Unidentified persons hurled an explosive, causing minor damage to two houses in this north Kerala district on Thursday, police officials said.

Police received information about an explosion at Mouvancherry Peedika near Kathiroor around 12.15 am. On reaching the spot, they noticed a strong smell of explosives and found that the windowpanes of two nearby houses had been damaged, the officials added.

However, the residents told police that they did not see the persons behind the explosion. Security in the area has been tightened as police think that there is a possibility of a political clash in the wake of the incident.

A police officer suspected that a high-intensity cracker was used for the blast.

A case has been registered at Kathiroor police station under section 192 (wantonly giving provocation) and section 288 (negligent handling of explosive substances) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the explosion, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB