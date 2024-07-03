Two houses of drug peddlers seized in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) Two residential houses belonging to ‘notorious’ drug peddlers were seized under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

The properties, worth more than Rs 50 lakh, belonged to Farman Ali alias “Munna” and his close associate Farman Din alias “Fama”, the spokesman said.

He said Ali, who was named in multiple FIRs in Jammu and Samba districts, was booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act early this year, while his associate is currently absconding.

He said the attachment of properties linked to proceeds of crime will work as a deterrent for illegal narcotics trade in the region. PTI TAS 6/2/2024 MNK MNK