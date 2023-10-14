Two hurt in fire triggered by leaking gas cylinder in flat

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) At least two persons were injured on Saturday in a fire triggered by a leaking domestic gas cylinder in a flat in Thane city of Maharashtra, a civic official said.

The incident occurred at around 6 PM in a three-storey building located in Kisan Nagar area of the city.

He said the injured persons, including a 40-year-old woman, were admitted to a local hospital.

The official added at least five cylinders were found kept in the room where the blaze erupted.

Goods kept in the room were gutted in the fire, he added. PTI COR NSK