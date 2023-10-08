Two hurt in late night road accident in Noida

Noida, Oct 7 (PTI) Two passengers of a Mercedes car were injured on Saturday night after a road crash in Noida, police said.

Advertisment

The Mercedes Benz GLA 200 collided with the Tata Tiago at Nithari in Sector 26 late night, they said.

The collision took place at a u-turn. The Mercedes car has a Delhi number while the Tata Tiago has Maharashtra registration number, a police spokesperson said.

"Mercedes car occupants Abeer Chhabda and Madhuban Chhabda suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for first aid. The occupants of the Tiago were safe," the spokesperson said.

Both the vehicles have been brought to the local Sector 20 police station and further legal proceedings were being carried out, police said. PTI KIS NB NB