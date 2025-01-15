Two IAS officers from UP to receive PM's Excellence Award

Lucknow/Bahraich, Jan 15 (PTI) Two IAS officers from Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Srivastava and Bahraich District Magistrate Monika Rani, have been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023.

Srivastava is recognized in the 'Innovation-State' category for his groundbreaking solar-powered water supply initiatives, while Rani is honoured in the 'Holistic Development of Districts' category for her exemplary work in Bahraich.

Srivastava, a 1992-batch IAS officer who is the Additional Chief Secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, spearheaded a transformative integration of solar power into Jal Jeevan Mission projects, according to an official statement.

V Srinivas, Secretary, Union Ministry of Personnel, communicated this accolade to UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

In his official message, Srinivas highlighted Srivastava's exemplary efforts.

"I take utmost pride in honouring ACS Anurag Srivastava for the successful implementation of the initiative 'Solar Powered Water Schemes under the National Jal Jeevan Mission' which has been awarded the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2023, under the category 'Innovation-State'," Srinivas said.

He acknowledged Srivastava's contributions, saying that "the valuable commitment and dedicated efforts made by Srivastava towards achieving the best performance in this category are commendable".

Under his leadership, over 80 per cent of the state's water supply systems, amounting to 33,157 out of 41,539 projects, are now solar-powered. This initiative generates 900 MW of electricity daily, reducing operational costs by over 50 per cent, cutting annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 13 lakh metric tons, and promising long-term savings of around Rs 1 lakh crore, the statement said.

The innovation has also emphasized community participation, training 12.5 lakh rural individuals to manage and maintain the systems, thereby ensuring their sustainability, it added.

Srivastava, an IIT alumnus, has had a distinguished career, including leadership in central ministries and district-level administration. He will receive his award during a ceremony in New Delhi on April 10.

Bahraich DM Rani, a 2010-batch IAS officer, is being recognized for her dynamic leadership in achieving holistic development in Bahraich, an aspirational district. Initiatives like the 'Seva Se Santriptikaran Abhiyan' (saturation through service campaign) and the 'Developed Bharat Sankalp Yatra' under her administration addressed key development metrics.

"The Government of India initiated the Prime Minister's Excellence Award scheme to acknowledge, reward, and encourage exemplary efforts by civil servants across the country. This scheme promotes competitive creativity, innovation, replication, and the institutionalization of best practices," wrote Srinivas in his letter dated January 10.

The personnel secretary praised Rani's commitment and efforts, noting, "I am proud to acknowledge your contribution to successfully implementing this initiative in Baharich district, earning the award under the 'Holistic Development of Districts' category for 2023." These programs focused on delivering welfare schemes to underserved people, time-bound grievance redressal, and promoting women's empowerment through community participation.

Speaking to PTI, the DM said, "Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's guidance, priority has been given to time-bound grievance resolution, saturation of welfare schemes, and promotion of women's empowerment through community participation. These efforts led to this recognition." Rani thanked the district's officials, representatives, and media personnel for their support in ensuring effective implementation. She dedicated the 'Prime Minister's Excellence Award 2023' to the people of Baharich, especially its aspirational communities.

Bahraich is the only district from Uttar Pradesh among 10 districts nationwide to be honoured with this award. The rigorous selection process for the recognition involved evaluations by expert committees, citizen feedback, field visits, and final approval from the prime minister.

Rani will be presented with the award on Civil Services Day, April 21. PTI KIS COR KVK KVK