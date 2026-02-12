Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Feb 12 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday defused two powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites at separate places in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

A memorial built by Naxalites for their slain chief Basavaraju on the banks of Indravati river in Mad area under Kutru police station limits was also demolished by security forces, he said.

"A powerful 30 kilogram IED buried by Maoists two feet below Avapalli-Murdanda road to target vehicles of security personnel was defused. It was hidden 5 feet inside a foxhole dug up along the road. An attempt was made to remove the IED safely, but since it was planted at a great depth, it was destroyed on the spot," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Another IED weighing 5 kg was detected in the dense forested area of Todka-Korcholi and Peddakorma in the Gangalur police station limits and defused, he added.

The Bomb Disposal Squad of the security forces defused both the IEDs, Yadav said. PTI COR BNM