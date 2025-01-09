Two IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur, Jan 9 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said.

The IEDs were unearthed from Murdanda dirt track in Awapalli police station limits when a joint team of 229th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police was out on a Road Opening Party (ROP) and demining duty, the official informed.

"While carrying out the de-mining exercise on the route, the CRPF's Bomb Disposal Squad spotted two IEDs packed in beer bottles and plants beneath the dirt track. The explosives were neutralised, thus averting a major mishap," he informed.

On January 6, in their biggest strike on security forces in Chhattisgarh in two years, Naxalites blew up an SUV using an IED weighing 60-70 kilograms in Kutru area here, killing eight security forces personnel and the vehicle's driver.

Bijapur is part of the Left Wing Extremism-affected Bastar division. Last year, 311 IEDs planted by Naxalites were recovered in Bastar division, as per police. PTI COR TKP BNM