Two IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), allegedly planted by Naxalites, were recovered from a bridge in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday, police said.

One of the IEDs exploded when the security forces were trying to diffuse it, but no one was injured, they said.

The police had received a tip-off that Naxalites had planted IEDs on a bridge on the Parlakota River, connecting Bhamragad and Tadgaon villages, the official said.

The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) flew in from Gadchiroli in a helicopter, and teams from the Gadchiroli police, CRPF and BSF searched the area and found the explosives, he said.

While one of the IEDs exploded when teams were preparing to diffuse it, the BDDS destroyed the other one in a controlled explosion, the official said.

"None of the personnel were injured in the explosion, and a search for more explosives is still underway. An attempt by Naxalites to disrupt the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections was thwarted due to the police's alertness," he said.