Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) Two illegal bungalows in Yeoor forest in Thane were razed on Monday, a civic official said.

The Upalokayukta had recently asked the Thane Municipal Corporation for a report on action taken against such illegal bungalows in the eco-sensitive zone.

"Two bungalows have been demolished, five more will be razed in order to comply with the Upalokayukta's order," Assistant Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Kolhe said.