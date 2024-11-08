Two illegal call centres cheating foreign nationals busted in Mumbai, 19 arrested

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Two illegal call centres involved in cheating foreign nationals were busted by Mumbai police, leading to the arrest of 19 persons, an official said on Friday.

The accused, including call centre owners, five team leaders, sales managers and operators, used to lure the victims by promising them attractive returns on investment in forex trading, the official said.

"The illegal call centres were in JB Nagar in Andheri East and Kandivali West. We have registered two separate cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI DC BNM