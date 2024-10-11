Two 'illegal' structures linked to man facing land grabbing cases demolished in Goa

Panaji, Oct 11 (PTI) The district administration on Friday demolished two "illegal" structures belonging to a man who is wanted in several land grabbing cases in Goa, police said.

The concrete structures built by the absconding accused, Suleman Siddique, at Ektanagar in Mapusa town of North Goa , 9km from state capital Panaji, were razed down by authorities.

The state police, through its X handle, said the action against the unauthorised structures was taken following directions from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and after completing due legal process.

"Long Arm of Law in Action! On Hon'ble CM's directions, illegal structures at Ektanagar, Mapusa, linked to absconding land grabber Suleman Siddiqui, were demolished today. The action, overseen by SIT (Land Grabbing), followed due legal procedure," said the police in a post.

The Sawant government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into land grabbing cases in the tourist state.

A senior SIT official said around 100 cases of land grabbing were investigated by the team and Siddiqui has been an accused in several of them. PTI RPS RSY