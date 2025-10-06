Two illegally constructed buildings demolished in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Monday pulled down two illegally constructed buildings in Jammu's Greater Kailash and Bantalab areas, an official said.

The drive was conducted on the directions of the JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav, reaffirming the commitment to ensure planned and lawful urban development in the city, the official said.

He said both the structures were being raised without prior approval from JMC and the constructions were in clear violation of the prescribed building bylaws and regulations.

The JMC urges citizens to strictly adhere to the established legal framework for construction within the city limits.

It appeals to the general public to refrain from undertaking any illegal construction activities and to always obtain proper building permissions before commencing any construction work, the official said.

“The JMC is committed to maintaining the planned integrity of Jammu city and will continue to take strict action against unauthorized constructions,” the official said, requesting cooperation of all residents in following the legal procedures that ensure safe, sustainable, and organized urban growth for the collective benefit of society.

He said such enforcement drives would continue across Jammu to curb illegal construction and encroachments. PTI TAS NB