Two illegally constructed mosques removed in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A mosque and a madrassa in Sambhal district that were facing action for encroaching on government land were demolished by members of the mosque committee just before the notice period expired, and the cleared land was allotted on lease to 20 people from the economically weaker section, officials said on Sunday.

In another action, the district administration also carried out the demolition of an illegal mosque in Raya Buzurg village, as the encroachment had not been fully removed despite prior notices, they said.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the 'Madina mosque' and the madrassa were illegally constructed around 20-25 years ago on 1,339 square metres of government land in Salempur Salar alias Hajipur village.

A four-month notice, issued to the parties concerned for the removal of the illegal encroachment, was set to expire on Sunday, January 4, but before the administration could take action, members of the Muslim community and the mosque committee were seen using hammers to demolish the illegal structure themselves on Saturday, the officials said.

The district magistrate said that the illegally constructed mosque and madrassa "were removed by the members of the Muslim community themselves".

Tehsildar Sadar (Sambhal) Dhirendra Pratap Sigh said that a team was formed for the action against the illegal mosque.

When asked why the Muslim community members were demolishing the mosque themselves, he said, "This is a good thing. It's always good when people realise their mistake." The demolition continued till Sunday morning, officials said, adding the site is now cleared of encroachment.

The administration cleared the debris and allotted the land on lease to 20 poor people. Houses will be built for them on this land under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Prime Minister's Housing Scheme), the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said that police force from six police stations and two platoons of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) were deployed during the removal of the debris.

On the removal of the structure in Raya Buzurg village, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Kuldeep Singh said the mosque management committee had earlier been asked to remove the structure on its own and was given time, but the process was left incomplete.

As the work remained pending, the administration proceeded with the demolition.

Naib Tehsildar Deepak Kumar Jurail said the structure was built on plot number 459, recorded as a manure pit, and the eviction order had been passed by the tehsildar court in September. A week's time was sought on October 2, but no action was taken thereafter.

He said the demolition was carried out peacefully on Saturday with adequate security deployment, including police personnel and PAC, and no protest was reported. PTI COR NAV CDN RT RT