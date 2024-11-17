Two in car try to run over cops during security check; held after chase

Nagpur, Nov 17 (PTI) Two men travelling in a car were arrested for allegedly trying to run over police personnel in the early hours of Sunday in Nagpur city, an official said.

Advertisment

The incident left two pedestrians and a policeman injured.

Police constable Aniruddha Sahasrabuddhe and two other officers tried to flag down a speeding car during a security check between Bhagwaghar Square and Mominpura Square around 1.30 am.

"Sahasrabuddhe and a beat marshal chased the car and managed to block it. However, the driver reversed the car, hitting Sahasrabuddhe. The car later hit a two-wheeler and crashed into a house railing," he said.

Advertisment

Two of the four occupants were overpowered by people and police, while two others, including a minor, managed to flee. PTI COR NSK