Two in Rajasthan's Alwar for involvement in religious conversion

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Police have nabbed two persons in Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly being involved in religious conversions at a hostel run by a Christian missionary, officials said on Thursday.

Amrit, an Ahmedabad resident, and Sonu Raisikh from Rajasthan's Ramgarh, were apprehended during a raid at a hostel in the Syed Colony of Goleta village, around 10 km from the city, on Wednesday evening.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said the accused were influencing minors by misrepresenting Hindu and Sikh faiths while promoting Christianity as the "true" religion.

"Amrit has been out on bail in a similar case. Yet he continued to be involved in such activities," the officer said.

The raid was prompted by inputs from Hindu organisations. During the operation, 52 children aged between six and 17 years were found residing at the hostel.

Police officials said the children belonged to economically weaker families from Alwar, Hanumangarh and Delhi, and were enrolled in different schools. The hostel reportedly offered them free food, lodging and education.

SHO of MIA police station Ajit Singh said initial interrogation revealed that Amrit had participated in a religious conversion event in Sikar in August, organised by a Christian preacher.

Meanwhile, VHP and Bajrang Dal members staged a protest outside the hostel on Thursday, demanding strict action against those involved in alleged religious conversion.

VHP district general secretary Bijendra Khandelwal alleged that children were being taught to reject Hindu deities and adopt Christian beliefs.

He also claimed that Christian missionaries were spreading misinformation by performing acts such as immersing Hindu idols in water to show them as powerless.