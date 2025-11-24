Two, including CPI(M) candidate convicted in crude bomb attack case in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 24 (PTI) Two CPI(M) workers, including a candidate for the upcoming local body election, were found guilty by a court here on Monday in a case related to hurling a crude bomb at the police.
Thaliparamba Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Prasanth K N found Nishad V K and Nandakumar T C V guilty in the case.
The court acquitted two others, Midhun A and Kripesh K V, who were the third and fourth accused.
According to police, Nishad is contesting the local body election from Payyannur Municipality.
The court convicted the duo under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), and sections 4 (attempt to cause explosion) and 5 (making or possessing explosives) of the Explosive Substances Act.
They were acquitted of the offence under IPC section 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty).
The court will hand down the sentence on Tuesday.
Both the convicted persons were shifted to the jail.
The case relates to an incident in August 2012, when a crude bomb was hurled at policemen in Payyannur following the arrest of CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan in a criminal case. PTI TBA TBA KH