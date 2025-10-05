Two, including former Zee Rajasthan journalist, arrested for extortion in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Two people, including a former journalist, have been arrested in connection with a blackmail and extortion racket, police said.

The action was taken against Ram Singh Rajawat and Jitendra Sharma, previously associated with Zee Rajasthan news channel as a reporter and state business head.

The channel management had lodged a complaint at the Ashok Nagar Police Station last month against its then regional head, Ashish Dave, and others for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct.

A senior police officer said the investigation revealed that Rajawat and Sharma operated under Dave's instructions, broadcasting negative news reports against businesspersons to coerce them into paying money.

"The accused used to blackmail and extort money from builders, miners, private hospitals and power project companies, among other establishments in the state," the officer said.

The scam surfaced after the channel received several complaints against Dave and others. Subsequently, a team from the head office visited the regional office, and during an internal inquiry, Sharma was caught on a CCTV camera allegedly fleeing with Rs 5 lakh from a locker.

Following the revelations, Dave, Rajawat and Sharma were asked to resign by the channel management.

Dave applied for anticipatory bail in the district and sessions court, which was rejected. He then approached the Rajasthan High Court, which directed the Jaipur police to complete the probe within six weeks and submit evidence.

The Jaipur police is expected to submit its report on Monday.

Meanwhile, police sources said the accused filed over 100 negative stories in three months as part of the extortion scheme. PTI SDA RHL