Two, including juvenile arrested for stealing electronic gadgets in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing electronic gadgets and mobile phones in Shopian district, officials said here.

In his complaint to the Shopian police station, Mohammad Altaf Wani alleged that last Saturday night, unknown persons had broken into his electronics shop and stolen devices, including several mobile phones, the officials said.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and took up investigations, they said.

During the investigation, the police team successfully traced and apprehended one accused identified as Umar Akbar, a resident of Khasipora, Shopian and on his disclosure, five mobile phones, a tablet, an Apple watch, and other mobile accessories were recovered from his possession," the officials said.

Subsequently, police arrested Akbar, they said, adding that it also came to light that he had another associate in the commission of the crime.

The police arrested Akbar's associate, a juvenile, later, they said.

Since the offender is a juvenile, police have withheld their identity.

"Necessary action has been initiated according to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," they added.