Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) A Nigerian and his Indian friend have been arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The foreign national identified as 41-year-old Michael Okali and his friend Sahana were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them at Yarappanahalli in the city.

Police seized 1.5 kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 1.5 crore. PTI GMS KH