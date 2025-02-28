Two including PRD jawan arrested for murder in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP) Feb 28 (PTI) Two people, including a Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawan, have been arrested for the murder of a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Friday, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said on Friday that the body of Jatin (21), a resident of Prithvipur village under the Mirzapur police station, was found lying on the side of the road in a sack on February 23 and a case was registered against unknown accused persons.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused, Shyamveer (50), had a relationship with the deceased, Awasthi said.

It was also discovered that Jatin had repeatedly pressured Shyamveer to have physical relations with him. Apparently upset by this, Shyamveer, along with his brother Jaiveer, strangled Jatin with a towel, stuffed the body in a sack and threw it on the side of the road, the SP said.

Awasthi said that after further investigation, the accused Shyamveer and his brother Jaiveer were arrested and sent to jail.

PRD is a community security force that works to preserve public peace and protect life and property. PTI COR NAV ARD