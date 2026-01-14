Two, including Thai national, arrested for drug smuggling in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested two suspected drug smugglers, including a woman from Thailand, for the alleged possession and supply of MDMA, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the arrested accused have been identified as Kshitij, a resident of Sushant Lok, and Chairatsami Kanlaya, alias Zimi Jum, a native of Kalsin in Thailand. The crackdown began on Monday when a team from the Crime Unit intercepted Kshitij near Genpact Chowk.

Upon searching him, officers recovered 5.150 grams of MDMA. Following the recovery, a case was registered at the Sector 53 police station. A city court subsequently granted the police four days of custody for interrogation.

During questioning, Kshitij named the Thai national as his supplier. Acting on this information, police conducted a raid in Chakkarpur village area on Tuesday and took her into custody.

"Interrogation revealed that the woman arrived in India on a tourist visa on June 8, 2019. Her visa had expired on May 29, 2020," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

The woman allegedly provided the illegal drug to Kshitij for further sale to clients in the city. In addition to the narcotics charges, the police have invoked sections of the Foreigners Act against her, the spokesperson added.

MDMA is a synthetic psychoactive drug that acts as both a stimulant and psychedelic, and it is banned in India. PTI COR AKY