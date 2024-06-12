Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Two Indian nationals, who were recruited by the Russian Army, have recently been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

India has strongly taken up the matter with Russia and sought early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army, it said.

"We regret to state that two Indian nationals who had been recruited by the Russian Army have recently been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, for early repatriation of mortal remains," it said.

Several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military, and they were forced to fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine, according to reports.

"The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Moscow have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow respectively, for early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army," the MEA said in a statement.

It said India has also demanded that there be a "verified stop to any further recruitment of our nationals by the Russian Army. Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership." "We also urge Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia," the MEA said.